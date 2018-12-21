Workers at Scots factory facing Christmas without pay

Staff at Kaiam in Livingston have reportedly been told to expect cuts in the New Year.

Warning: Workers have reportedly been told to expect redundancies. Kaiam Media

Hundreds of workers at a computer components plant in West Lothian have been told they may not be paid before Christmas and to prepare for redundancies in the New Year.

Staff at Kaiam in Livingston were sent home after receiving the news on Thursday.

It is understood that workers have been told to report back on January 3 in the hope of restarting production, but have been warned there will be a substantial reduction in staffing.

Speaking to STV News, one worker said: "We've been relying on our next wage just to cover us and it's not happened.

"And we're getting told nothing at all. There's no communication, no management have phoned us."

Another worker tweeted Livingston MP Hannah Bardell for help.

He said: "I work at Kaiam at Starlaw Park and we all got sent home today and we were told that we might not get paid in December.

"We were due to get paid 21st. Pay offs in January. Very worrying for 350 staff."

Duncan Robertson added that his sister-in-law was "in absolute bits" at the "imminent prospect of having no money over Christmas and losing her job in January".

Ms Bardell responded that both herself and MSP Angela Constance would "do all we can to assist".

Lothians MSP Neil Findlay branded Kaiam's move - just days before Christmas - "scandalous" and has contacted Scottish Enterprise and West Lothian Council for more information.

'These are hundreds of hard working people being left in the lurch before Christmas with no knowledge of what will happen with their jobs' Lothians MSP Neil Findlay

He told STV News: "I am very concerned about the news regarding workers at Kaiam in Livingston.

"These are hundreds of hard working people being left in the lurch before Christmas with no knowledge of what will happen with their jobs.

"I have been in touch with Scottish Enterprise and West Lothian Council, and will update constituents with more information when we have it."

Lawrence Fitzpatrick, leader of West Lothian Council, said: "We are seeking clarification from the company with regards to what their immediate plans are for the plant in Livingston. However there is a lack of clear information and there are a number of unanswered questions.

"Clearly the situation is deeply concerning for Kaiam employees and their families. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We understand that staff have not been paid, as yet, this month. That is obviously devastating news, especially so at this time of year.

"We're working with our partners including Scottish Enterprise and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

A Scottish Enterprise spokesperson added: "This is undoubtedly a concerning and difficult time for Kaiam staff and we will support them in any way we can.

"We are working closely with the company, West Lothian Council, Skills Development Scotland and all partners, and are committed to achieving the best possible outcome."

Kaiam Corporation, which is based in California, produces optical communications products. Its move to Livingston was supported by a grant of £850,000 from Scottish Enterprise.

The firm has been contacted for comment.

