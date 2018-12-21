Gran 'shocked' by rude card criticising Christmas display

Annette McDonald, from West Lothian, received a nasty letter in the post over her festive lights.

Festive: Annette McDonald will not be removing the Christmas lights.

A West Lothian grandmother who decorated her house for Christmas was shocked to receive a nasty card that branded the festive display "awful" and the "worst" on the street.

Annette McDonald, from Glenmore in Whitburn, has lit up her house and garden with fairy lights, a Santa Claus and a star.

The 55-year-old put up the display for her young grandchildren, but was stunned to receive a card in the post from a woman in the area that called it "an assault on the eyes".

Mrs McDonald told STV News the card was cowardly, rude and offensive.

She said: "I was shocked that someone could send something like that. I hate the thought of someone vulnerable getting a card like this."

In the letter, the woman told her that "less is more".

'Please do something about your Christmas lights, we know you are new to the area, but they're tacky, gaudy and an assault on the eyes' A very angry 'neighbour'

It read: "Please do something about your Christmas lights, we know you are new to the area, but they're tacky, gaudy and an assault on the eyes.

"The rope lights around the windows and door are awful and we've yet to figure out what the Santa's supposed to be doing - maybe you could take a leaf out of your neighbour's book, if you look at number 74.

"We walk our dogs round Glenmore and your lights are the worst of the entire estate - even your immediate neighbours are saying how bad they are. Less is more.

"I know you will not do anything about them, but you need to know."

Mrs McDonald, who moved to the estate in July, posted the card on Facebook and was "very humble" and "overwhelmed" to receive messages praising her display. She also received supportive Christmas cards from her neighbours.

Rude: The Christmas card criticised the display.

Mrs McDonald has not been able to track down the woman who signed the card, but has vowed to keep the lights up and has grand plans for next year.

She added: "The lights are staying up and we are going to do a GoFundMe for next year with a view to raising funds for charity."

