Sex attacked jailed over rape of 13-year-old schoolgirl

.John Turnbull, 47, admitted assaulting the girl at a house in Edinburgh in April this year.

High Court: Turnbull will be sentenced in January (file pic). PA

A sex attacker who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl after drinking heavily has been jailed.

During the attack the victim asked Turnbull to stop, but a court heard he ignored her pleas.

Advocate depute Maryam Labaki told the High Court in Edinburgh: "She was trying to get up but due to the size of the accused, who is six foot and weighs around 20 stone, was unable to get out from under him."

After the attack, the schoolgirl ran to a relative's house and revealed what had happened to her.

The prosecutor said police officers arrived and found the girl very upset.

She added: "She was crying, visibly shaking and hyperventilating."

Other officers went to the house where the rape occurred and found Turnbull asleep inside.

The court heard that the van driver, of Auchtubh, Lochearnhead, in Perthshire, had consumed a lot of alcohol prior to the attack on the girl.

His victim was medically examined after the attack and found to have injuries consistent with her account of what happened. DNA also linked Turnbull to the crime.

Judge lord Woolman ordered a report be prepared with a risk assessment and remanded Turnbull in custody ahead of sentencing in January. Turnbull was also placed on the sex offenders register.

