Student with speech issues missing from university

Jack Martin has issues with his speech and may appear to be younger than he is.

Missing: Jack has not been seen since Friday. Police Scotland/PA

A student has been reported missing from the University of Stirling.

Jack Martin was last seen about 8.45pm on Friday December 21 at the MacRobert Arts Centre where he was attending an event with his family.

The 18-year-old is from the Callander area but has not yet returned home.

Jack is described as having short dark hair and wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white and purple shirt underneath a navy hooded jacket.

He has issues with his speech and may present much younger than his physical age.

Inspector Steven Hoggan from Falkirk Police station says "Jack is extremely vulnerable and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

"We have a number of police resources around the University searching for him. It is possibly he may have wandered off on foot towards the City Centre or in the Callander direction."

If you believe you have seen Jack or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 4263 of the 21st December 2018.

