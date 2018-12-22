  • STV
Woman missing after failing to arrive at mother's house

Sonya Kerr left her home in Livingston on Friday evening and has not been seen since.

Missing: Sonya Kerr has not been seen since Friday.
A woman has vanished after heading out to visit her mother.

Sonya Kerr left her home in Livingston, West Lothian, at around 9pm on Friday but police were contacted when the 55-year-old failed to arrive.

She also failed to return to her own address in Onslow Street.

Officers working to trace Ms Kerr said her disappearance is "extremely out of character".

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact Police Scotland.

She is described as being white, 5ft 6in, of medium build, with light blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark anorak.

She was thought to be travelling in her silver BMW X3 with registration number S300 KRR to visit her mother nearby.

Inspector Jamie Campbell, of Livingston police station, said: "It is extremely out of character for Sonya not to go where she was intending or notify family of any changes to her plans.

"As such we are eager to trace her as soon as possible and ensure she is alright.

"Anyone who believes they have seen her since 9pm on Friday evening, or who knows where we can find her, should contact police immediately.

"We'd also urge Sonya to get in touch and let us know she's safe.

"I would urge the public to report any sightings of the vehicle or keep a lookout for it on their travels."

Officers can be contacted on the 101 number, quoting incident number 687 of December 22.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.