Body found in search for woman missing from her home

Sophia Airey has not been seen since leaving her home in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Missing: A body has been found as part of the search for Sophia. Police Scotland

Police have found a body as part of the search for a missing woman.

Sophia Airey has not been seen since she left her home in Edinburgh at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old travelled towards South Queensferry and has not been seen or heard from since.

A member of the public contacted officers after discovering a body in the South Queensferry area around 9.45am on Saturday.

No formal identification has taken place at this time, however Sophia's family have been informed.

Police added that they will be kept fully updated with the progress of this inquiry.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.