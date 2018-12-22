Man takes his flock of thirty turkeys for daily walks 

Brian Moodie wants people to see the birds as pets and not just as Christmas dinner.

Turkeys: Brian walks his flock around Falkirk. STV

Reporting by Courtney Cameron

Turkey is strictly off the menu this Christmas for one man, who takes his flock of thirty birds for walks around his home town.

Brian Moodie started keeping a range of turkeys in his back garden eight years ago in a bid to help conserve rare breeds of the bird.

He cares for more than thirty of them, and takes his unusual flock for a walk around the his home town of Falkirk daily, using a shepherd's crook to herd them.

Mr Moodie wants to encourage others to take in the birds as pets and not just view them as a Christmas meal.

He said: "I would have more if I had more room, the more birds we can produce of the rare breeds, the safer their future becomes.

"By all means enjoy your Christmas dinner, but if you do decide to keep turkeys, you'll never look at them in the same light again."

Mr Moodie hatches the turkeys from eggs and rears them as chicks in his house before moving them out into heated sheds in his garden.

Buff and Crollwitzer species are just two of the rare breeds Mr Moodie keeps.

He is well known around the Camelon area, with many locals describing him as 'the turkey man'.

He is often seen spotted walking along the union canal with his turkey's towards the Falkirk Wheel.

Mr Moodie said: "Initially, people would say, 'wow what is he doing.'

"When you explain to them your reason for doing it, which is to give the turkeys foliage they all think it's a great idea."

