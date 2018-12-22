Woman missing after travelling to mother's house traced

Sonya Kerr was found on Saturday afternoon and taken to hospital as a precaution.

A woman reported missing after travelling to visit her mother has been traced.

Sonya Kerr left her home in Livingston, West Lothian, at around 9pm on Friday but police were contacted when she failed to arrive.

The 55-year-old was found in Laurel Grove, Livingston at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

She he has been taken to St John's Hospital as a precaution.

The public have been thanked by the police for their assistance with their appeal.

