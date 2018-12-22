Police trace 'vulnerable' teenager missing from university 

An 18-year-old with speech issues has been found after going missing from a theatre show.

A vulnerable teenager who was reported missing from a university campus has been found safe and well.

Jack Martin, 18, was reported missing after having last been seen at the University of Stirling's MacRobert Arts Centre at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Mr Martin, from Callander, had been attending a theatre event with his family. Concerns were growing for his safety, with police saying the teenager has issues with his speech and "may present much younger than his physical age".

Police Scotland confirmed he has now been found safe and well.