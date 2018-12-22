Administrators brought in at technology firm Kaiam 

Staff have been asked to attend a meeting on Christmas Eve about the company's future.

Administrators have being appointed at troubled computer technology firm Kaiam as uncertainty over the firm's future continued.

Staff at the company's Livingston factory have been asked to attend a meeting on Christmas Eve for an update on the future of the business.

Around 300 staff were sent home on Thursday after being told that they may not be paid before Christmas and to prepare for redundancies in the New Year.

KPMG released a statement on Saturday confirming that Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden had been appointed as joint administrators of Kaiam Europe Limited (KEL) and Kaiam UK Limited.

Mr Nimmo, KPMG's global head of restructuring, said: "This is clearly very upsetting news for all of the staff at KEL, particularly at this time of year.

"Our first priority is to meet with the company's employees and communicate what these Administration appointments mean for them, which we are aiming to do on Monday afternoon.

"We are exploring a sale of the business and are working with Scottish Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland and West Lothian Council to provide a full range of support to the company's employees as this process takes place."

He added: "We would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."

Kaiam Corporation, which is based in California, produces optical communications products. Its move to Livingston was supported by a grant of £850,000 from Scottish Enterprise.