Man in hospital and two arrested after 'disturbance' 

The incident occurred at around 7.30am on Sunday and police are in attendance.

Disturbance: The incident occurred on Sunday morning. ©STV

A man has been taken to hospital following a 'disturbance' in Edinburgh.

At around 7.30am on Sunday, police attended the scene on Claverhouse Drive in the south of the city.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his condition is unknown.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are still in attendance and a corden has been put in place at the scene.

