Edinburgh rail food staff to strike on Christmas Eve

Rail Gourmet staff voted to take action amid allegations of bullying by management.

Action: Rail Gourmet Staff work on the LNER line.

Railway food supplies workers in Edinburgh are to go on strike on Christmas Eve amid allegations of bullying by management.



The move by Rail Gourmet staff, who work on the LNER line, has followed a breakdown in talks.

Union RMT said the dispute was centred on claims of bullying and harassment of workers, abuse of the disciplinary procedures as well as non-payment of additional duties.

Rail Gourmet staff provide supplies and logistics for getting food on board the service.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "The fact that low paid rail workers are being forced to strike on Christmas Eve for basic dignity and respect in the workplace is a scandal and Rail Gourmet should be hanging their heads in shame.

"RMT will not stand back while bullying, abuse of procedures and non-payment for additional duties is rife.



He added: "Our members have voted overwhelmingly for action in an earlier ballot and have shown rock solid support for this fight and it is now down to Rail Gourmet to take this dispute seriously and start talking about a settlement that puts fair treatment in the workplace at the top of the agenda. "

It is the third day of industrial action in the ongoing dispute. Members based at the Edinburgh depot have been told not to book on for any shifts that start on Monday.



Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.