Man assaulted and robbed in 'vicious' attack by teen gang

The 48-year-old was targeted by four teenagers after leaving a taxi in Edinburgh.

Attack: The man was assaulted and robbed:

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was assaulted and robbed by a "vicious" teenage gang in Edinburgh.

The 48-year-old had just left a taxi on Restalrig Road at around 3.20am on Saturday when he was approached by the group of three teenage boys and one girl.

Two of the gang demanded he hand over money before attacking him and knocking him to the ground with punches to the head and body.

When he tried to get up he was assaulted again and sustained a serious facial injury.

The group then took money from the victim's pockets before walking off westward towards Sleigh Drive.

Officers are now seeking the public's help in tracing the suspects and have released descriptions.

The first male is described as white, aged between 17 and 20 and around 5ft7 with a local accent. He was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The second is described as white, aged between 16 to 19, around 5ft 5in with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a blue jacket.

There is no description of the third male.

The female is described as white, aged between 16 to 19, with a medium build and a local accent.

She was wearing a white or light coloured jacket.

Detective sergeant Gavin Howat, of Gayfield Police Station, said: "This was a vicious attack and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who can assist with our inquiries to get in touch.

"In particular we would like to speak to any taxi or private hire drivers who may have been seen the attack or who may have dash-cam footage that will help us establish what happened and trace those responsible.

