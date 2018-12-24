Three arrested as man fights for life after murder bid

The 38-year-old victim remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Cawdor Crescent: Man left fighting for life. Google

Three people have been arrested in connection with a suspected targeted attack that left a man fighting for his life.

Two other people were also injured in the incident that took place on Cawdor Crescent, Kikcaldy at around 5.30am on Sunday.

Two men aged 27 and 28 and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested over the attack that police are now treating as attempted murder.

The 38-year-old victim remains in hospital in a critical condition and a 42-year-old man also suffered serious injuries.

A 31-year-old woman was also injured.

Police enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: "We are currently treating this as a targeted attack and I want to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway.

"A man remains in a critical condition as a result and anyone who may have information which could be relevant is urged to come forward as soon as possible."

