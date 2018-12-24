Around 300 Scots jobs lost as technology firm goes bust

Staff at the company's Livingston factory have been made redundant just a day before Christmas.

Around 300 staff have lost their jobs after the collapse of a computer technology firm.

Staff at the company's Livingston factory have been made redundant following a meeting on Christmas Eve.

The employees had been sent home on Thursday after being told they may not be paid before Christmas and to prepare for redundancies in the New Year.

But the workers have been told they now have no jobs and won't receive redundancy payments for six weeks.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden had been appointed as joint administrators of Kaiam Europe Limited (KEL) and Kaiam UK Limited.

He said he was still confident a buyer would be found but would not guarantee the work force would be retained.

Kaiam Corporation, which is based in California, produces optical communications products.

Its move to Livingston was supported by a grant of £850,000 from Scottish Enterprise.

