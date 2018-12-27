Thief chased and bitten by police dog during break-in

Paul Roberson jailed for 12 months after admitting breaking into Edinburgh business.

Robertson appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. STV

A thief was chased and bitten by a police dog after breaking into a business.

Paul Robertson also threatened police officers and abused hospital staff after being taken for treatment.

C & W Assets in Link Place, Edinburgh, was cordoned off after the 39-year-old was spotted forcing entry on October 11.

A police dog was sent in to track him down, and bit Robertson on the leg before he was arrested.

Robertson then threatened the officers, telling one he would "smash his head in".

At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, he then made derogatory remarks to the hospital staff.

Robertson, described as a prisoner in Edinburgh, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to breaking into the premises, stealing a key and acting in a threatening and abusive manner at the hospital.

Defence solicitor Sarah Quinn said her client had very little recollection of the incident due to substance abuse.

He had been on Drug Treatment and Testing Orders before for abuse of Valium, but they had proved unsuccessful.

Robertson, she added, was "entirely apologetic" for his behaviour in the hospital and had offered to plead guilty at an early stage.

Jailing Robertson for 12 months, Sheriff Norman McFadyen said Robertson had a significant record and this had been an escalation, so there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.