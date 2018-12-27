Two men and woman charged after three hurt in murder bid

Two people remain in hospital after being seriously injured in the attack on Sunday.

Cawdor Crescent: Where the incident took place.

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

Three people were injured in the incident, which took place in Cawdor Crescent at around 5.30am on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old man sustained serious injuries in the attack and they both remain in hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries but is no longer receiving treatment.

Two men aged 27 and 28 and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested over the incident which police are treating as attempted murder.

