Queensferry Crossing ‘improving journey reliability’

The new bridge was fitted with wind barriers to allow traffic to continue during bad weather.

Impressive: The Queensferry Crossing. PA

The Queensferry Crossing has improved reliability by remaining open when the Forth Road Bridge would have been forced to close, transport bosses have said.

The new bridge was fitted with wind barriers to allow traffic to continue to cross in bad weather after persistent closures on its predecessor affecting high-sided vehicles.

Transport Scotland said the bridge has withstood high winds on 20 occasions over the 16 months since it opened, while journey times have also settled on the new route.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "The wind shielding on the Queensferry Crossing is doing exactly what it was intended to do.

"There have now been 20 occasions since the new bridge opened when the Forth Road Bridge would have had to close to high-sided vehicles.

"This improved reliability is delivering benefits for the economy, businesses and commuters.

"This latest set of figures is continued evidence of the improved reliability of the new bridge for those using this vitally important strategic road link across the Forth.

"Around this time last year the initial speed limits on the bridge were lifted, and followed by motorway regulations coming into force in the early part of this year. Since then traffic flows have continued to settle down.

"Now we are seeing consistent journey times in both directions over the Forth, it takes seven to eight minutes in normal traffic conditions and around 15 minutes in both directions at peak times.

"These journey times are now at the level we would expect for a road of this type and speed limit in the prevailing traffic conditions."

Praised: The bridge has been vital in maintaining the fluid movement of goods. PA

Martin Reid, policy director of the Road Haulage Association, said: "The Queensferry Crossing has stayed open in cases where high winds would have shut the Forth Road Bridge and that has been absolutely vital in maintaining the fluid movement of goods.

"Our industry makes a massive contribution to Scotland's GDP and the importance of its supply chain cannot be overstated, but without fluid movement around the road network then our task is made all the more difficult."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.