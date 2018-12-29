St Andrews street named most expensive in Scotland
A famous street in St Andrews remains the most expensive in Scotland with an average house price of £1.9m, a study has found.
Golf Place, which leads to the Old Course in the Fife town, was found to be the priciest in the country in analysis of house prices over the last five years by Bank of Scotland.
Edinburgh was found to have eight of the top ten most expensive streets and 12 of the top 20, with Ann Street coming second with an average value of £1.7m, followed by Northumberland Street at £1.5m.
Aberdeen is home to two of the costliest locations in the top 20 - Loirsbank Road (£1.2m) and Rubislaw Den South (£1.19m) - while four entries are classed as Glasgow, led by Earl's Gate (£1.12m) which lies between Uddingston and Bothwell.
Many of the expensive addresses across the country are close to golf courses.
Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said: "For the second consecutive year, no location in Scotland is on a par with St Andrews when it comes to the country's most prestigious addresses.
"It's good to see a new entry from Glasgow, creating four of the most expensive streets in the city, and not just in the traditionally expensive west end.
"It's no surprise that the capital dominates the majority of the top spots, particularly given the average house price continues to be among the highest in the country."
The top 20 most expensive streets in Scotland:
- Golf Place, St Andrews- £1.975m
- Ann Street, Edinburgh- £1.7m
- Northumberland Street, Edinburgh- £1.537m
- Heriot Row, Edinburgh £1.5m
- Ettrick Road, Edinburgh - £1.494m
- Regent Terrace, Edinburgh- £1.411m
- Drummond Place, Edinburgh-£1.286m
- Inverleith Avenue South, Edinburgh - £1.263m
- Loirsbank Road, Aberdeen - £1.218m
- Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh - £1.213m
- Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen - £1.195m
- Earl's Gate, Glasgow - £1.125m
- Manse Road, Glasgow - £1.123m
- Nelson Street, Edinburgh - £1.122m
- Grange Road, Glasgow - £1.117m
- Danube Street, Edinburgh - £1.1m
- Cumin Place, Edinburgh - £1.099m
- The Scores, St. Andrews - £1.083m
- Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh - £1.078m
- Kingsborough Gardens, Glasgow - £1.075m
