St Andrews street named most expensive in Scotland

Golf Place, which leads to the Old Course, has an average house price of £1.9m.

Most expensive: Golf Place. Google 2018

A famous street in St Andrews remains the most expensive in Scotland with an average house price of £1.9m, a study has found.

Golf Place, which leads to the Old Course in the Fife town, was found to be the priciest in the country in analysis of house prices over the last five years by Bank of Scotland.

Edinburgh was found to have eight of the top ten most expensive streets and 12 of the top 20, with Ann Street coming second with an average value of £1.7m, followed by Northumberland Street at £1.5m.

Aberdeen is home to two of the costliest locations in the top 20 - Loirsbank Road (£1.2m) and Rubislaw Den South (£1.19m) - while four entries are classed as Glasgow, led by Earl's Gate (£1.12m) which lies between Uddingston and Bothwell.

Many of the expensive addresses across the country are close to golf courses.

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said: "For the second consecutive year, no location in Scotland is on a par with St Andrews when it comes to the country's most prestigious addresses.

"It's good to see a new entry from Glasgow, creating four of the most expensive streets in the city, and not just in the traditionally expensive west end.

"It's no surprise that the capital dominates the majority of the top spots, particularly given the average house price continues to be among the highest in the country."

The top 20 most expensive streets in Scotland:

Golf Place, St Andrews- £1.975m Ann Street, Edinburgh- £1.7m Northumberland Street, Edinburgh- £1.537m Heriot Row, Edinburgh £1.5m Ettrick Road, Edinburgh - £1.494m Regent Terrace, Edinburgh- £1.411m Drummond Place, Edinburgh-£1.286m Inverleith Avenue South, Edinburgh - £1.263m Loirsbank Road, Aberdeen - £1.218m Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh - £1.213m Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen - £1.195m Earl's Gate, Glasgow - £1.125m Manse Road, Glasgow - £1.123m Nelson Street, Edinburgh - £1.122m Grange Road, Glasgow - £1.117m Danube Street, Edinburgh - £1.1m Cumin Place, Edinburgh - £1.099m The Scores, St. Andrews - £1.083m Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh - £1.078m Kingsborough Gardens, Glasgow - £1.075m

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.