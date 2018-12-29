Three taken to hospital after crash on city bypass

Emergency crews were called following the smash on the eastbound slip road shortly before 7.20pm.

Crash: Edinburgh city bypass. Twitter: @trafficscotland

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Edinburgh city bypass.

Emergency crews were called out after the smash happened on the eastbound slip road shortly before 7.20pm on Friday.

The slip road was cordoned off and one lane on the main carriageway was closed while officers attended the scene to recover the vehicles involved.

Police confirmed three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson tweeted: "Road traffic collision on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near to the Straiton junction eastbound.

"Bypass remains open but no access eastbound from Straiton while emergency services are dealing.

"Traffic slow in the area."

