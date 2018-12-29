One killed and 22 injured as minibus overturns in crash

The private minibus was carrying 24 people when it crashed at around 10.50am on Saturday.

Minibus: Was carrying 24 people. ITV Border

One person has died and 22 were injured when a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the accident on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder at around 10.50am on Saturday.

The private minibus, travelling from Newtongrange to Kelso, was carrying 23 adult passengers and the driver.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have been informed.

Twenty three people were taken to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The road remains closed in both directions while Road Policing Officers continue to investigate the scene.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: "We're providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

"Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

Anyone who is concerned about a loved-one is asked to call 101.

