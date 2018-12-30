  • STV
  • MySTV

Community in shock after man killed in minibus crash

STV

The private bus was carrying 24 people when it crashed in the Scottish Borders on Saturday.

Crash: Emergency services raced to the scene on the A6089.
Crash: Emergency services raced to the scene on the A6089. PA

A community is in shock after a minibus overturned, leaving one person dead and 23 needing hospital treatment.

Police are continuing investigations into the crash which happened on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon in the Scottish Borders, at around 10.50am on Saturday.

The private minibus was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver from Newtongrange to Kelso where it is thought they were heading to the races.

One male passenger died while 22 passengers and the driver were taken to hospital.

Prayers for those involved will be said at Newtongrange Church Hall on Sunday evening.

The Rev Malcolm Muir said: "There is a solemnity across the village at the moment.

Yesterday a lot of people were in shock. "Tonight is about giving folk some space to share and come together and to talk about what has happened.

'There is a solemnity across the village at the moment.'
Rev Malcolm Muir

"Newtongrange is a tight-knit community though it is also very inclusive of people who have moved to the area, and it has a very strong sense of identity."

A message on the church Facebook page said: "We send our love and prayers to the family of the man who has lost his life and to those injured for a speedy recovery."

Many of those on the bus are believed to be regulars at The Dean Tavern in Newtongrange.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, pub staff said: "The management and staff would like to pass on our condolences to those affected by the horrific accident on the way to Kelso today.

"As we wait for more news to come through, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those affected."

More than 80 people have left condolence messages on the post.

Staff at Kelso Racecourse tweeted: "Our sadness deepens as more facts emerge regarding the fatal vehicle accident, which involved racegoers on their way to Kelso yesterday. 

"The accident will impact on a wide community which extends to  many of those who regularly attend Kelso Races.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and we wish those involved a speedy recovery."

'Our sadness deepens as more facts emerge regarding the fatal vehicle accident, which involved racegoers on their way to Kelso yesterday.'
Staff at Kelso Racecourse

Those injured were treated at Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said the crash was declared a major incident, with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS Scotland and Scottish Borders Council involved.

The A6089 reopened at around 9pm with the crashed bus removed from the scene Local MSP Neil Findlay tweeted: "Horrendous news about the Midlothian men whose minibus crashed on the way to the races at Kelso - my thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

He later added: "Two of my pals were amongst the first on the scene and helped people out of wreckage - they said it was absolutely terrible to witness but they and others passers by helped many people - god bless them all."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.