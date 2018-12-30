Community in shock after man killed in minibus crash

The private bus was carrying 24 people when it crashed in the Scottish Borders on Saturday.

Crash: Emergency services raced to the scene on the A6089. PA

A community is in shock after a minibus overturned, leaving one person dead and 23 needing hospital treatment.

Police are continuing investigations into the crash which happened on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon in the Scottish Borders, at around 10.50am on Saturday.

The private minibus was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver from Newtongrange to Kelso where it is thought they were heading to the races.

One male passenger died while 22 passengers and the driver were taken to hospital.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5984429629001-news-181229-minibus16x9.jpg" />

Prayers for those involved will be said at Newtongrange Church Hall on Sunday evening.

The Rev Malcolm Muir said: "There is a solemnity across the village at the moment.

Yesterday a lot of people were in shock. "Tonight is about giving folk some space to share and come together and to talk about what has happened.

"Newtongrange is a tight-knit community though it is also very inclusive of people who have moved to the area, and it has a very strong sense of identity."

A message on the church Facebook page said: "We send our love and prayers to the family of the man who has lost his life and to those injured for a speedy recovery."

Many of those on the bus are believed to be regulars at The Dean Tavern in Newtongrange.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, pub staff said: "The management and staff would like to pass on our condolences to those affected by the horrific accident on the way to Kelso today.

"As we wait for more news to come through, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those affected."

More than 80 people have left condolence messages on the post.

Staff at Kelso Racecourse tweeted: "Our sadness deepens as more facts emerge regarding the fatal vehicle accident, which involved racegoers on their way to Kelso yesterday.

"The accident will impact on a wide community which extends to many of those who regularly attend Kelso Races.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and we wish those involved a speedy recovery."

Those injured were treated at Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said the crash was declared a major incident, with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS Scotland and Scottish Borders Council involved.

The A6089 reopened at around 9pm with the crashed bus removed from the scene Local MSP Neil Findlay tweeted: "Horrendous news about the Midlothian men whose minibus crashed on the way to the races at Kelso - my thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

He later added: "Two of my pals were amongst the first on the scene and helped people out of wreckage - they said it was absolutely terrible to witness but they and others passers by helped many people - god bless them all."

