Man who died after minibus overturned named by police

Ross Jones Barker, 59, was travelling to Kelso Races when he died in the smash.

A man killed in a minibus crash in the Scottish Borders has been named by police.

Ross Jones Barker, 59, from Port Seton in East Lothian was travelling to Kelso Races in a private minibus when it overturned at around 10.50am on Saturday morning.

Mr Barker was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 23 other men on the bus, aged between 24 and 75. They were all taken to hospital for treatment, where six remain with serious injuries.

Police are continuing investigations into the crash which happened on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon in the Scottish Borders.

Prayers for those involved will be said at Newtongrange Church Hall on Sunday evening.

The Rev Malcolm Muir said: "There is a solemnity across the village at the moment. Yesterday a lot of people were in shock.

"Tonight is about giving folk some space to share and come together and to talk about what has happened.

"Newtongrange is a tight-knit community though it is also very inclusive of people who have moved to the area, and it has a very strong sense of identity."

A message on the church Facebook page said: "We send our love and prayers to the family of the man who has lost his life and to those injured for a speedy recovery."

Many of those on the bus are believed to be regulars at The Dean Tavern in Newtongrange.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, pub staff said: "The management and staff would like to pass on our condolences to those affected by the horrific accident on the way to Kelso today.

"As we wait for more news to come through, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those affected."

More than 80 people have left condolence messages on the post.

Staff at Kelso Racecourse tweeted: "Our sadness deepens as more facts emerge regarding the fatal vehicle accident, which involved racegoers on their way to Kelso yesterday.

"The accident will impact on a wide community which extends to many of those who regularly attend Kelso Races.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and we wish those involved a speedy recovery."

Those injured were treated at Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said the crash was declared a major incident, with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS Scotland and Scottish Borders Council involved.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: "This has been an outing among friends and associates which has turned into tragedy.

"Our sympathies are with Ross' family, who have respectfully requested privacy during this terrible ordeal as they try to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts also remain with all those injured and their families.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, who provided vital help in responding to this incident.

"We're also very grateful to the NHS, Scottish Borders Council and the public for their support of officers and all those affected."

