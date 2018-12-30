Family 'worried' as police search for man missing from home

59-year-old Colin McLennan has not been seen since he disappeared Thursday, December 27.

Missing: Colin has not been seen for several days. Police Scotland/PA

The family of a man missing from home in Edinburgh have said they are "worried" as police search to find him.

Colin McLennan, 59, disappeared from the Saughtonhall area of the city on Thursday, December 27.

Although it is not the first time he has gone missing, Mr McLennan has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are appealing for people in the Cramond, Hilend, River Almond and Water of Leith areas of the city to look out for him.

They said his family "are understandably worried".

Inspector Keith Mailer said: "Whilst Colin has been missing before, it has now been a number of days since he was last in contact with family.

"They are understandably worried about him.

"I have a number of police resources out looking for Colin and I am also seeking assistance from the public.

"Colin is known to frequent the River Almond and Water of Leith areas of Edinburgh as well as Cramond and Hillend.

"I would appeal for people walking in these areas to please keep a look out for him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.