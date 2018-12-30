40,000 take to streets for Edinburgh's torchlight procession

The procession featured performances to kick-start Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Performance: Members of Scotland’s Celtic Fire Theatre show off their skills PA

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a torchlight procession through Edinburgh to mark the beginning of the city's new year celebrations.

Locals and tourists - along with pipers, drummers and dance groups - made their way down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle on Sunday evening.

Procession: Participants pass the Scottish Parliament. PA

As part of the Year of Young People events, youth groups led the procession into Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was lit by torches.

Ahead of the event, organisers had revealed that the celebrations would mark the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "At the finale in Holyrood Park, the torchbearers will form the burning outline of Scotland and in the middle, the ScotArt sculptures which have been designed by young people across Scotland will be put together in a heart shape and set alight."

They continued: "The image will rightly place young people and their creativity right at the heart of Scotland.

"This year's Edinburgh's Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland's long-standing cultural ties with Europe."

Hogmanay: The procession kicks of celebrations. PA

Edinburgh's Hogmanay will continue on Monday with the annual street party and a headline set by Franz Ferdinand in Princes Street Gardens.