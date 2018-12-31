Kirsty Maxwell's family vow to continue search for answers

Relatives say they are pushing for her case to go to trial in a heartfelt new year message.

The family of a Scots woman who plunged from a balcony in Benidorm have said they will continue to search for the truth behind her death in the new year.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29, 2017.

The 27-year-old entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident. They have been questioned over her death.

In a social media message ahead of Hogmanay, Mrs Maxwell's father, Bryan Curry, said the family are pushing for his daughter's case to go to trial.

He added that relatives were taking the time over the festive period to remember Kirsty as the "affectionate, fun-loving, caring girl" they all knew.

Mr Curry wrote: "20 months on we are making some headway in the search for truth and answers as to what happened to Kirsty.

"As things progress, we will provide social media updates in the new year when we have taken stock of recent court hearings, assessed all information and the opportunities going forward.

"We continue to push out appeals for people we know have vital information to contact us.

"As information is collated and assessed we will endeavour with the assistance of David Swindle's team and our Spanish lawyer to push for Kirsty's case to go to trial.

"It's the only way as a family we can finally get all the answers and truth into what caused Kirsty's unresolved death.

"The support of family, friend, public and politicians has been made admirable and appreciative - thanks.

"We strive to persist and sustain our pressure on authorities both in Spain and the UK to make this a reality, which we feel should have happened in the first instance.

"Over the festive period we will be remembering Kirsty as the affectionate, fun loving, caring girl we all knew, much loved and now painfully missed.

"Wishing you and all your family and friends a peaceful Christmas and a heartfelt New Year."

Mrs Maxwell plunged to her death after entering a tenth-floor room where five British men were partying.

All five have denied any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crime.

A spokesman for Kirsty's family said it would be "inappropriate" for them and their lawyer to comment on what was being published about the case.

He said: "They will contain to maintain their dignity and respect the court processes by avoiding speaking publicly about matters which could be perceived as sensitive."

