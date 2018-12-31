  • STV
  • MySTV

Kirsty Maxwell's family vow to continue search for answers

Rachel Guy

Relatives say they are pushing for her case to go to trial in a heartfelt new year message.

Hunt for answers: Kirsty Maxwell and family.
Hunt for answers: Kirsty Maxwell and family.

The family of a Scots woman who plunged from a balcony in Benidorm have said they will continue to search for the truth behind her death in the new year.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from the tenth floor of the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29, 2017.

The 27-year-old entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident. They have been questioned over her death.

In a social media message ahead of Hogmanay, Mrs Maxwell's father, Bryan Curry, said the family are pushing for his daughter's case to go to trial.

Plunge: Apartmentos Payma hotel.
Plunge: Apartmentos Payma hotel. ITV News

He added that relatives were taking the time over the festive period to remember Kirsty as the "affectionate, fun-loving, caring girl" they all knew.

Mr Curry wrote: "20 months on we are making some headway in the search for truth and answers as to what happened to Kirsty.

"As things progress, we will provide social media updates in the new year when we have taken stock of recent court hearings, assessed all information and the opportunities going forward.

"We continue to push out appeals for people we know have vital information to contact us.

"As information is collated and assessed we will endeavour with the assistance of David Swindle's team and our Spanish lawyer to push for Kirsty's case to go to trial.

"It's the only way as a family we can finally get all the answers and truth into what caused Kirsty's unresolved death.

'Over the festive period we will be remembering Kirsty as the affectionate, fun loving, caring girl we all knew, much loved and now painfully missed.'
Brian, Kirsty Maxwell's dad

"The support of family, friend, public and politicians has been made admirable and appreciative - thanks.

"We strive to persist and sustain our pressure on authorities both in Spain and the UK to make this a reality, which we feel should have happened in the first instance.

"Over the festive period we will be remembering Kirsty as the affectionate, fun loving, caring girl we all knew, much loved and now painfully missed.

"Wishing you and all your family and friends a peaceful Christmas and a heartfelt New Year."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1413640-investigators-in-benidorm-year-on-from-kirsty-maxwell-death/ | default

Mrs Maxwell plunged to her death after entering a tenth-floor room where five British men were partying.

All five have denied any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crime.

A spokesman for Kirsty's family said it would be "inappropriate" for them and their lawyer to comment on what was being published about the case.

He said: "They will contain to maintain their dignity and respect the court processes by avoiding speaking publicly about matters which could be perceived as sensitive."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.