CCTV image released after cash stolen from Hindu temple

The Hindu Mandir Cultural Centre in Edinburgh was broken into in late November.

Search: Police want to talk to this man.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man sought in connection with a theft from a Hindu temple in Edinburgh.

The Hindu Mandir Cultural Centre, on St Andrew Place in Leith, was broken into shortly before 2pm on Monday November 26.

A "significant" sum of cash was then taken from the temple's donation box, police said.

Detectives have been conducting enquiries since the break-in and have now released an image of a man that they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, aged 40 to 50, of medium to heavy build and wearing a red jacket, a green/grey baseball cap, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Detective sergeant Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh's Community Investigation Unit, said: "Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has information relevant to the theft, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

