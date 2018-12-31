Tens of thousands to hit Edinburgh streets for Hogmanay

Franz Ferdinand will headline annual Hogmanay concert in Princes Street Gardens.

Fireworks will light up the Edinburgh sky. PA

Tens of thousands of people will welcome in the new year at one of the world's biggest street parties in Edinburgh on Monday night.

Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay said this year's events celebrate the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019.

Bands, DJs, street performers, dancers, acrobats and fire eaters from Scotland and mainland Europe will be performing at the street party, which starts at 7.30pm.

There will be music across three stages, with Gerry Cinnamon headlining the Waverley stage, Judge Jules headlining the DJ stage in Castle Street and Elephant Sessions on stage in South St David Street.

Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens at the foot of Castle Rock, supported by Metronomy and Free Love, while some of the country's top ceilidh bands will play at Ceilidh under the Castle.

The three-day festival opened on Sunday with the traditional torchlight procession, culminating in Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was lit up.

On New Year's Day, buildings across the Scottish capital will be illuminated by "love letters to Europe" by writers including Chitra Ramaswamy and Emma Pollock.

Event directors Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam said: "This year's Edinburgh's Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland's long-standing cultural ties with Europe.

"From our Concert in the Gardens headliner Franz Ferdinand to Carlos Nunez at the McEwan Hall, Massaoke at Bairns Afore to Gerry Cinnamon and Snap! at the Street Party, and the Loony Dook to our six writers creating love letters to Europe in Message from the Skies across the city, the programme is diverse, exciting and fresh.

"We look forward to welcoming you all."

