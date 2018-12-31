Trains cancelled after lorry smashes into railway bridge

Services at a standstill between Tweedbank and Edinburgh due to incident at Newcraighall.

Borders Railway: Services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank cancelled. PA

Trains have been cancelled after a lorry smashed into a railway bridge.

The incident, which happened at Newcraighall at around 12pm on Monday, has affected the Borders Railway service between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

ScotRail advised customers no trains will run through the station until the bridge has been examined.

A spokesperson said: "A road vehicle has struck a bridge in the Newcraighall area.

"The bridge will need to be examined by our staff.

"Our response team are en-route to examine this and are estimated to be on site from 12.30pm.

"Until then we are unable to run trains through this station."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.