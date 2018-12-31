Man found dead after car comes off rural road in Fife
Police have closed the A915 near Kirkcaldy while investigations are ongoing.
A man has died after a crash on a rural road in Fife.
Emergency services were called after a member of the public saw a vehicle off the road at the side of the A915 near Kirkcaldy.
Police said they arrived at the scene shortly after 10am on Monday and discovered the body of a man inside the vehicle.
No-one else is thought to have been injured in the crash.
The road - known as the Standing Stane Road - has been closed at Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road, Muiredge while investigations are ongoing.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until Tuesday evening.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0832 of December 31.
