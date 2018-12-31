Man found dead after car comes off rural road in Fife

Police have closed the A915 near Kirkcaldy while investigations are ongoing.

A915: Vehicle found by side of road (file pic). 2018 Google

A man has died after a crash on a rural road in Fife.

Emergency services were called after a member of the public saw a vehicle off the road at the side of the A915 near Kirkcaldy.

Police said they arrived at the scene shortly after 10am on Monday and discovered the body of a man inside the vehicle.

No-one else is thought to have been injured in the crash.

The road - known as the Standing Stane Road - has been closed at Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road, Muiredge while investigations are ongoing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until Tuesday evening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0832 of December 31.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.