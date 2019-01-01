Swimmers brave cold Firth waters for annual Loony Dook

Hundreds of spectators gathered on the shore at South Queensferry to watch the yearly fundraiser.

In too deep? One swimmer dressed as the US president. PA

New Year's Day dippers have shaken off their hangovers by braving the icy waters of the Firth of Forth.

Hundreds of spectators gathered on the shore at South Queensferry to watch the annual Loony Dook fundraiser.

A swimmer dressed as Donald Trump stole the spotlight, with others opting for kilts, T-shirts or traditional beachwear for the sell-out event.

Charities are set to benefit from the event, with a total of £1 from every ticket bought being donated to the RNLI.

The winner of the fancy dress competition also receives £250 to donate to a charity of their choice.