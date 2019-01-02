Man attacked by gang on street in Hogmanay murder bid
The 25-year-old was left seriously injured after being targeted in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
A man has been attacked by a gang in a murder bid on Hogmanay.
The 25-year-old was left seriously injured after being targeted in Musselburgh, East Lothian, at around 10.55pm.
Police received several calls of a large scale disturbance on the town's Delta Drive.
Several people were seen attacking the man, who was taken from the scene in a car but later traced.
He was then taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious head and facial injuries.
Chief inspector Paul Batten said: "This was a large scale attack which has left a man in hospital with serious head and facial injuries.
"Anyone who heard or witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch so we can identify those responsible for this assault."
