Man in hospital after being stabbed in stomach during fight

The 30-year-old was knifed in Blackridge, West Lothian, on Hogmanay.

Blackridge: Man seriously injured. Google 2018

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in the stomach during a street fight.

The attack happened on Hillside Drive in Blackridge, West Lothian, at 11pm on Hogmanay.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital with serious injuries after he was knifed in the stomach.

His injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Chief inspector Paul Batten said: "This was a serious attack which has left the victim needing hospital treatment and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have heard a disturbance to get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.