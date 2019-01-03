Man stabbed and slashed in neck during 'horrendous' attack

The assault happened on Monastery Street in Dunfermline on New Year's Day.

Dunfermline: Man seriously injured.

A man has been stabbed and slashed in the neck during a "horrendous" attack.

The assault happened on Monastery Street in Dunfermline between 4am and 5am on New Year's Day.

A 21-year-old man suffered a serious neck injury in the attack.

The attacker is Asian, in his 20s, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and has dark hair, a trimmed dark beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Sergeant Christopher Dow described the assault as "frightening and horrendous".

He said: "This has been a particularly frightening experience for the victim and he has suffered a horrendous injury.

"The nature of the injury would suggest that the individual responsible has used a weapon of some description and it is through sheer fortune that the consequences have not been even more severe.

"If you were in the area early on Tuesday morning and have seen any persons or vehicles that appeared unusual, or if you have any CCTV which may assist in our inquiries, please contact police.

"Due to it being Hogmanay, there have been a number of social events in the area, so if you have been using your phone to capture footage or photos and have images of a man matching the description, I would urge you to please call us."

