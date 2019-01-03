Man left with serious head injuries after attack by teens

The 61-year-old was assaulted by a group of men aged around 19-years-old in the Borders.

Attack: Path leaving to Waverley Walk. Google 2018

A man has been left with serious head injuries after being attacked by four teenagers on New Year's Day.

The 61-year-old was assaulted by a group of four men aged around 18 to 19-years-old at Waverley Walk, in Hawick, at around 10pm.

The man was taken to Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious head injuries.

Officers investigating the attack have appealed for potential witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples said: "This was a serious assault and we believe that groups of people in the area may have seen something that can help in our inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"The man who was assaulted had walked along Mayfield Drive and became aware of a group of men behind him in Princes Street.

"He crossed Wilton Hill at the junction with Havelock Street and carried on walking along Waverley Walk where the assault took place.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious, before and after, the incident to get in touch."

