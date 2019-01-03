Teenager charged over Dundee New Year's Day 'murder'

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man at Nethergate.

A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged murder after the death of a man in Dundee city centre on New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to Nethergate next to the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee at around 1.15am on New Year's Day.

A man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found seriously injured before he later died in hospital following an alleged fight involving several people.

He was then taken to was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police Scotland have now charged a 19-year-old man and he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective appealed for help in identifying the deceased man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, now say that they are "confident" they know who he is.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "I'd like to thank the public for providing information to us so far.



"Our inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to follow positive lines of inquiry in relation to other people involved in the incident."

He added: "I would urge any witnesses who haven't already spoken to police to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

