Man slashed on arms and neck during attempted murder

One attacker fled on motorbike from Magdalene Loan, Edinburgh, at 9pm on Wednesday.

Edinburgh: The two attackers fled.

A man has been slashed on his arms and neck in an attempted murder.

The attack happened at a house in Magdalene Loan, Edinburgh, at 9pm on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old suffered a number of wounds to his arms and neck during the assault by two masked men.

Both the attackers ran from the house, with one seen getting on a motorbike and driving towards Magdalene Drive.

Constable John Dunn said: "This incident is being treated as attempted murder, but also as an isolated incident in which we believe the victim was deliberately targeted.

"The man has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

"I'm keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Magdalene area on Wednesday night, or anyone with information about this incident, and would urge them to call 101."

