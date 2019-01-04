Body found during search for missing great-grandfather

William Scott, 90, went missing on December 11 and has not been heard from since.

Missing: A body has been found during the search for Mr Scott.

A body has been recovered during the search for a 90-year-old man missing for almost a month.

William Scott was last seen on December 11 in a Greggs bakery in Leith, Edinburgh.

The great-grandfather of five had not been heard from since.

On Friday, police and the dog unit recovered a body from the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks.

Whilst there has been no formal identification of the body, William's family have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police have thanked the public for the support that has been shown for this investigation and William's family.

In a statement, they said: "Police in Edinburgh, carrying out inquiries to trace the missing man William Scott have today, Friday, January 4, recovered a body.

"The discovery was made by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks.

"Police would like to thank the public and media for the overwhelming support that has been shown for this investigation and William's family."

