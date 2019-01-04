Driver killed in Fife Hogmanay crash named by police 

Ryan Leigh Dorrill, 25, was fatally injured after his car crashed on the A915.

Crash: Police are appealing for information. 2018 Google

A driver who died after crashing into a tree on New Year's Eve has been named by police.

Ryan Leigh Dorrill from Kirkcaldy was fatally injured on Hogmanay when his Vauxhall Astra crashed off Standing Stane Road at around 10am.

The 25-year-old was the only person in the car, which was discovered by passers by.

Officers closed the A915 between Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road in Muiredge to allow investigations to take place.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who was in contact with the victim the night before or on the morning of the crash.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: "Tragically, this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our thoughts are with Ryan's family.

"As part of our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Ryan during the evening of Sunday 30 December leading into the morning of the 31st.

"Likewise we'd urge anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of the Standing Stane Road during those hours to also contact police immediately."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0832 of December 31.

