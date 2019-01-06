Search launched to find man missing for more than a week

Lessandro Ross, also known as Paul Ross, was last seen on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh.

Lessandro Ross: Searches are being carried out.

A search is being carried out to find a man missing for more than a week.

Lessandro Ross, also known as Paul Ross, was last seen on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh at 3pm on Saturday, December 28.

The 31-year-old, from the city's Fountainbridge area, is white, 6ft, slim and has dark hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black knee-length jacket and black jeans.

Mr Ross is known to regularly be in the city centre, Leith, Craigmillar and Fountainbridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

