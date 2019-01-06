Man found seriously injured by police next to pub

The 28-year-old was discovered near the Clachan Bar in Whitburn, West Lothian.

Clachan Bar: Man seriously injured.

A man has been found seriously injured near a pub in West Lothian.

The 28-year-old was discovered by police near the Clachan Bar in Weavers Lane, Whitburn, at 7.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh with serious head and face injuries.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Forensic teams have been called to the area while investigations are carried out.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief inspector Paul Batten said: "While we currently have a 35-year-old man and 39-year-old woman in custody, we ‎are still working to establish exactly what has happened during this assault.

"Anyone with information that can assist our ongoing inquiries should contact police immediately."

