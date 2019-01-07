Rescued rare black seal named after Harry Potter character

Narcissa was picked up by the Scottish SPCA after being found on Eyemouth beach.

Pup: Narcissa was rescued from Eyemouth beach. Scottish SPCA

A rare black seal pup named after a Harry Potter character has been rescued from a beach in Berwickshire.

The Scottish SPCA took the animal into its care after a member of the public alerted them to the seal found on a beach in Eyemouth.

Although the female seal had no obvious signs of injury, she was dehydrated and on a busy area of the beach with dog walkers and people.

She is now in the care of the National Wildlife Centre in Fishcross.

All of the seal pups that are brought to the Scottish SPCA are being given Harry Potter themed names, with the latest arrival named Narcissa.

National Wildlife Centre manager, Colin Seddon, said, "We tend to get several black seal pups each year which are far less common than lighter grey colours.

"What is unusual is that she is female. Usually the darker the seal the more likely it is to be male. She is the first black female I can remember coming into our care.

"Narcissa is doing well, she is now off tube feeds and is being assist fed whole fish and we hope to release her back into the wild soon.

"Grey seal pups which no longer have a white coat may still need our assistance if they are on a public beach and at risk, or have visible signs of injury, such as bleeding, crusty or damaged eyes, discharge from the nose, coughing or generally looking unwell.

"The public should contact our animal helpline and an operator will be able to assist.

"If the seal pup is not at risk and looks and acts healthy it should be left alone"

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

