Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury in crash with car

Crash: Motorcyclist injured.

A woman has been left seriously injured after a road crash in Kirkcaldy.

The 35-year-old was on her Motorini GP125 motorcycle in Dunniker Way when it was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia car at around 6.40pm on Saturday.

She suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital where she continues to be treated.

The male driver of the Skoda was uninjured.

Police officers investigating the incident are now appealing for information in a bid to establish the full circumstances.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: "This collision has resulted in some very serious injuries to the motorcycle rider and we are eager to hear from other road users and members of the public who witnessed what happened, as we work to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If you have any information you believe can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101.

