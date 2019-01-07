Search for 14-year-old girl last seen three days ago

Brooke Watson was last spotted on North Junction Street, Leith, at around 11.30am on Friday.

A search has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl after she failed to return to her Edinburgh home three days ago.

The teenager has failed to return home or make contact with anyone since then and officers are asking anyone who knows of her current whereabouts to come forward.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers and has a piercing in her nose.

Brooke has links to the city centre, Southside and Leith areas of the capital and may be travelling on public transport.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brooke, or has information to help us trace her, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

