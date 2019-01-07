Five teens charged with attempted murder after 'attack'

Two men, aged 41 and 57, were found seriously injured in Fife, at around 9.40pm on Thursday.

Alleged murder bid: Hillend Industrial Estate. Google 2019

Five teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on two men in Fife.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the West Way area of the Hillend Industrial Estate, Dalgety Bay, at around 9.40pm on Thursday.

Two men, aged 41 and 57, were found with serious injuries.

Two boys aged 15 and 14 are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today, while two other 15-year-old males and a 15-year-old girl will appear at a later date.

All five have also been charged in connection with the assault of a 63-year-old man during the same incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.