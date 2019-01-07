Dog snatcher attacks woman who refuses to hand over pet  

The 50-year-old was walking her Golden Retriever when she was approached by the man.

West Fairbrae Drive: A dog-walker was assaulted. Google

A woman has been assaulted by a dog snatcher during an attempted robbery in Edinburgh.

The 50-year-old was walking her Golden Retriever on West Fairbrae Drive just after 9pm on Saturday when the hooded man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

He then demanded she hand over the dog before grabbing its lead and trying to grab it from her.

The victim managed to keep hold of the lead and a struggle ensued before the man making off on foot eastward.

Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries to her face sustained during the fall.

Detective constable Lisa Woodford of Corstorphine CID said: "This was understandably a very distressing incident for the woman who, thankfully, was able to keep hold of her dog.

"Officers attended the area quickly and conducted local enquiries following this report. However, we continue to investigate and are urging those who may be able to help to come forward.

"Anyone who heard the commotion from the male shouting, and perhaps the dog barking, or saw the incident take place is asked to get in touch.

"The male may have been injured during the struggle and anyone who could have seen him in the area, or who recognises his description, is also urged to come forward."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101.

