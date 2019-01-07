Missing girl, 14, last seen three days ago found safe

Brooke Watson was reported missing after she was last seen in Leith at around 11.30am on Friday.

Found safe: Brooke Watson. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

A missing 14-year-old girl who failed to return to her Edinburgh home three days ago has been traced.

Brooke Watson was last seen on North Junction Street, Leith, at around 11.30am on Friday.

She failed to return home or make contact with anyone since then.

Officers have now confirmed the teenager has been traced.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that missing teenager Brooke Watson has now been traced safe.

"The 14-year-old was found at around 2.10pm on Monday in the southside area of the city.

"Thank you to all those who shared our appeals for information."

