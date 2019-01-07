Vandals cause £40,000 of damage at gymnastics centre

Staff at the Balwearie Gymnastics Centre in Kirkcaldy said they were 'heartbroken'.

Vandalism: Locals have been donating to replace damage equipment. Balwearie Gymnastics Centre

A children's gymnastics centre has been forced to shut after vandals caused more than £40,000 worth of damage to equipment.

The destruction at Balwearie Gymnastics Centre in Kirkcaldy saw specialised equipment targeted by the vandals, with 17 separate items damaged.

It means classes have been cancelled for around 500 children who attend the centre.

Manager Lorraine Crawford said: "We're heartbroken, gutted. I would urge anyone who knows anything to come to us or police so that whoever has done this can be caught.

"It's had such an impact on our gymnasts. They're all devastated and don't understand why anyone would do this to their club."

She added a key is believed to have been used to enter the facility due to no damage being caused to door locks.

The offences are believed to have taken place between Friday, December 21, and Thursday, December 27.

Staff contacted police once the damage was discovered and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Michael Nodes said: "The sheer scale of the vandalism undertaken during this incident is breathtaking and it has deprived the local community of a number of this expensive equipment.

"We are eager to trace those responsible and are appealing to the public for information.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Mitchelston Industrial Estate between Friday, December 21, and Thursday, December 27, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"I would also ask anyone with CCTV that can assist our enquiries to please submit this to police for consideration."

Members of the community and businesses have already stepped in with donations to help the centre get back on track.

It will remain closed until next week, with other local clubs offering to take gymnasts into their classes for the meantime.

