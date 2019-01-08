Man's body discovered in disabled toilet at Morrisons

The discovery was made at the supermarket in Granton on Monday.

Morrisons: Body found in toilet. Google

A man's body has been found in the toilets of a supermarket in Edinburgh.

Shop staff made the discovery in the disabled toilets of the Morrisons store in Granton at around midday on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the unexplained death that they do not believe to be suspicious.

She said: "Police in Edinburgh were called following the discovery of a man's body within a supermarket in the Granton area.

"The body was discovered around 12pm on Monday, January 7.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

