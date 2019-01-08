Bus and car collision shuts road in both directions

Emergency crews called to the collision near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate.

Crash: Torphichen Road has been closed to traffic. STV

A road has been closed in both directions following a crash between a bus and a car in West Lothian.

Emergency crews were called out to the collision on Torphichen Road near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at 12.55pm on Tuesday.

STV News understands an air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian responded to the Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at around 12.55pm on January 8 following a collision involving a bus and car.

"The road is currently closed as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision."

West Lothian Council added: "Following a serious road traffic accident on the stretch of the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen, the road will be closed for the remainder of the day."

Collision: Police at the scene. STV

